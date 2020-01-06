|
|
Patricia Williams Donato,
- born Patricia Gay Williams to the late Ethel Rose-mund "Ruby" Elrod and Dorsey Lee Williams, pas-sed in her sleep Thursday morning, Jan. 2, 2020. Her husband, Rico, and sons, Joe and Nick, were at her bedside. Born and raised in Pueblo, Patty earned a bachelor of Science in occupational therapy at Colo-rado State University and entered the Army upon graduation. While stationed at the Valley Forge Army Hospital, she met Rico Donato to whom she was wed on Oct. 2, 1960. Together they raised three sons in Parkerford, Pa. before retiring to North Cape May, N. J. in 2006. Pat
- is lovingly remembered by her husband, Rico; sons, Christopher (Jenny) of Waconia, Minn., Joseph (Audra) of Sink-ing Spring, Pa. and Nicholas (Chie) of Yo-kahoma, Japan; grandchildren, Patric, Mia, Leon, Emily and Ruby; and numerous extended family, lifelong friends and colleagues. Pat lived a life of service as an OT in the Army and Chester County First Step Early Childhood Intervention, an OT and administrator for the State of Pennsylvania and in retirement, she volunteered at the hospital and health fairs. She maintained a lifelong love of learning, earning a Masters of Healthcare Administration from West Chester University in 1988, then transitioned to a career in healing arts, studying at the Casey and Riley Institute in Virginia Beach, Va. Her latest learning endeavors included studying with her dream group and various offerings at the public library. She and Rico also enjoyed a simple cup of cappuccino while watching the evening ferries come and go in Cape May. She will be dearly missed. Viewing, 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, followed by funeral ser-vices at 11 a.m. Interment will be private in the Indiantown Gap Na-tional Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Cape May County Library, Attention: Andrea Orsini, 30 Mechanic St., Cape May Courthouse, NJ 08210, in memory of Pat Donato. Arrange-ments by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences, stradlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 6, 2020