Patricia Failing
Patricia A. Failing, 80, of Pueblo, passed away Sept. 28, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Jerry; son, Patrick; daugh-ter, Vickie; and brother, Sidney. Survived by her daughter, Tara (Mark) Summers; grandchildren, Teri, Mark, Patrick and Kajsa; and great-grand-children, Patrick III and Payton. Patricia loved shopping, animals and had an amazing sense of humor and will forever be loved and deeply missed by her family. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Online condolences may be made at roselawnpueblo.org.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 2, 2020.
