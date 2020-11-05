Patricia Francis Eberwein
went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 31, 2020. Born on Dec. 5, 1951, in Roswell, N.M., to Medora I. Eberwein and Thomas A. Eberwein Sr. Pat came to Pueblo in 1953, and graduated from Pueblo South High in 1970. She attended University of Southern Colorado, obtained an R.N. degree, and worked as a registered nurse at various facilities in Pueblo, Colorado Springs and Walsenburg. She was a loving, caring nurse who put others before herself. In her younger years, Pat played softball and play- ed in the pool leagues. She had a strong faith in the Lord. Pat attended The Lord's House of Pueblo and had previously attended Praise Assembly of God Church. Preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Michael. She is survived by her sib-lings, Tom, Jr, John, Edward, Mary (Dan) Blankenship and Steve; as well as several nieces and nephews. Patricia, Pat, Patsy, Trish, Trisha, you will be sadly missed. Visitation will be from 4 until 7 p.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 5, at the Davis Mortuary. Private family service will be held with interment to follow in the Mountain View Cemetery. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com
.