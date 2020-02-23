Home

Patricia (Amella) Lopez

Patricia (Amella) Lopez Obituary
Patricia (Amella) Lopez,
69, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her step-son, Samuel Lopez; parents, John and Antonia "Tootsie" Amella; parents-in-law, Jose and Mary Lopez. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Salvador Gilbert Lopez; children, Trisha Lopez and Tomas Lopez; step-son, Gilbert Lopez; grandchildren, Raina, Daniel, Christopher, Adree and Warren; brothers, Steve (Maria) Amella and Gary ( Karen) Amella; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020
