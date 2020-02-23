|
Patricia (Amella) Lopez,
- 69, of Pueblo went to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2020. She was preceded in death by her step-son, Samuel Lopez; parents, John and Antonia "Tootsie" Amella; parents-in-law, Jose and Mary Lopez. She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Salvador Gilbert Lopez; children, Trisha Lopez and Tomas Lopez; step-son, Gilbert Lopez; grandchildren, Raina, Daniel, Christopher, Adree and Warren; brothers, Steve (Maria) Amella and Gary ( Karen) Amella; numerous nieces and nephews; extended family and friends. Rosary, 6 p.m. Thursday, Romero Chapel. Mass of the Resurrection, 10 a.m. Friday, St. Joseph Church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 23, 2020