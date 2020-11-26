Patricia Louise (Knuth) Mueller,
92, entered eternal life Nov. 8, 2020. Born Dec. 7, 1927, to parents, Harold W. and Catherine A. Knuth. Predeceased by parents; husband, Joseph B. Mueller; sisters, Joan Vaught, Jean Penn and Catherine "Chubby" Ames; brothers, William "Bill" Brown, Donald "Butch" Nelson and Marvin "Moke" Nelson. The 1945 Central High School grad began her career with Mountain Bell Telephone Company part-time at the age of 15 and retired in 1983 as supervisor/ secretary to the district manager. On Sept. 9, 1950, Joseph and Patricia were married at the Shrine of St. Therese and celebrated nearly 49 years together until Joe's death in 1999. Patricia loved art, music, theatre and attended nearly ALL local performances. She organized hundreds of bus adventures throughout Colorado. Many pleasant trips were made to San Isabel where Joe built their mountain cabin. Patricia was a devout Catholic. The last 84 months were spent at Life Care. Survived by brothers, Harold (Diane) Knuth and Robert (Charlene) Nelson; goddaughter and niece, Cathy Ames-Farmer (Rod Johnson); great-niece, Shanna Farmer (Sean Wolff); special friend, Susan Bezek; as well as many other relatives and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, Patricia was laid to rest on the 78th Anniversary of her father's tragic death, Nov. 18, with a private graveside service officiated by nephew, Rick Vaught, at Imperial Memorial Gardens by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors. Complete notice, photos and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com