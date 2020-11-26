1/1
Patricia Louise (Knuth) Mueller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Louise (Knuth) Mueller, 92, entered eternal life Nov. 8, 2020. Born Dec. 7, 1927, to parents, Harold W. and Catherine A. Knuth. Predeceased by parents; husband, Joseph B. Mueller; sisters, Joan Vaught, Jean Penn and Catherine "Chubby" Ames; brothers, William "Bill" Brown, Donald "Butch" Nelson and Marvin "Moke" Nelson. The 1945 Central High School grad began her career with Mountain Bell Telephone Company part-time at the age of 15 and retired in 1983 as supervisor/ secretary to the district manager. On Sept. 9, 1950, Joseph and Patricia were married at the Shrine of St. Therese and celebrated nearly 49 years together until Joe's death in 1999. Patricia loved art, music, theatre and attended nearly ALL local performances. She organized hundreds of bus adventures throughout Colorado. Many pleasant trips were made to San Isabel where Joe built their mountain cabin. Patricia was a devout Catholic. The last 84 months were spent at Life Care. Survived by brothers, Harold (Diane) Knuth and Robert (Charlene) Nelson; goddaughter and niece, Cathy Ames-Farmer (Rod Johnson); great-niece, Shanna Farmer (Sean Wolff); special friend, Susan Bezek; as well as many other relatives and friends. Due to COVID restrictions, Patricia was laid to rest on the 78th Anniversary of her father's tragic death, Nov. 18, with a private graveside service officiated by nephew, Rick Vaught, at Imperial Memorial Gardens by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors. Complete notice, photos and online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 542-1552
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved