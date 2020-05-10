|
Patricia "Pat" M. Miller,
- 1925-2020, executive secretary to Congressmen and Richard Nixon's Presidential Campaign, and Foreign Service Officer's wife, died of coronavirus on April 30, 2020, at Fairhaven Retirement Community in Sykesville, Md. Pat was born in Atlanta, Ga., on July 23, 1925, to Gail Jewell and Charles N. McMahan. Her family moved frequently and as a result Pat attended 13 different grade schools before settling in Pueblo, Colo. She received a bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Colorado with honors and was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. To read more about Pat's life and accomplishments or to leave condolences, please visit www.sterlingashtonschwabwitzke.com. Pat was predeceased by her husband, Dudley; her parents, Gail and Charles McMahan; and her sister, Marilyn Glyn-Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Jule Miller; sister, Martha Ryan; nieces, Debbie Kuntz (Louis), Katie Blakely and Gail Maitland (Jens); and nephews, Scott Ryan (Tracy), Alec Anderson (Maribeth), Ross Anderson and Jason Glyn-Jones (Sharon); three grandnieces and nine grandnephews, as well as extended family and friends. A service commemorating Pat's life will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital (https://www.stjude.org), the Humane Rescue Alliance (https://www.humanerescuealliance.org) or a .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 10, 2020