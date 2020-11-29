Patricia C. Macaluso, 76,of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 20, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ross and Charlotte Olivas. She is survived by her husband, Saro Edward Ma-caluso; children, Mario, Michael (Charlotte) and Thomas (Arlene) Maca-luso; grandchildren, Caleb Shumard, Michael, Marissa, Domenic and Nico Macaluso; numerous family and friends. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday, in rotations of 5-person, 15 minute increments. Private fam-ily service with live- stream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 3 p.m. Friday.



