Patricia Lee Miller-Kaiser, 65, passed away Sunday, June 14, 2020. She was born Oct. 11, 1954, to Thelma and Orville Miller. Pat is survived by husband of 30 years, Tim Kaiser; three daughters and husbands, Misty (Eric) Mac-hamer, Carly Preston, and Kristan (Chet) Lowe; grandchildren, Megan, Dakota, Cyle, Caitlyn, Carson, Devon, Paris and Julian; brother and sisters, Susan Johnson, Bonnie Lucero, Chris LaPorte, Sherrie Morrell, Terri Frost and Steve Miller. Pat wais preceded in death by mother and father, Thelma and Orville Miller; brother, Ralph Miller; sister, Jeannie Kleinhans; and grandson, Conner Brown. Pat was born and raised in Pueblo. She attended Pueblo public schools and went on to graduate from St. Mary's in Min-nesota. She enjoyed a huge network of close and loving family and friends throughout her life. The greatest highlight in her work career was caring for spinal cord and brain injured patients at Craig Hospital. Her time caring for mentally handicapped, senior and private in-home quadriplegic patients was equally special to her. I must say that her favorite, above all else was, children and teens. From the sports accidents, bull riders, skiers, skate- boarders, victims of violent crime, to cheer-leaders, she loved the kids. Pat was over the top happy with every new grandchild, or any baby, and loved each and every one of them equally. Pat's engaging and empathetic personality, along with her quick wit and sense of humor made her an exceptionally loving wife, mother, nana, and caregiver. She made you laugh even when she didn't mean to. She loved family, kids, music, her patients, flowers, and her little Jack Russell, Whixley. She is terribly missed by all she touched. In honor of Pat, a Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020, at Horan & Mc-Conaty, 5303 E. County Line Road, Centennial, CO 80122. Please leave condolences for Pat's family below. countyline@horancares.com.



