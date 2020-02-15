|
- Colo., passed away Feb. 9, 2020, with her family by her side. A native of Colo-rado, Patricia was born on Oct. 22, 1936, in Pueblo, to Oscar and Mary Gorshe. Raised in Pueblo, Patricia graduated from Pueblo Central High School in 1954 and Pue-blo Junior College in 1956. She graduated from Western State College in Gunnison, Colo., in 1958. While at Western State, she met her husband, Stan Pursley. They were married in 1961, and moved to Leadville, Colo., where her three children, Mark, Mary and David, were born. Patricia moved with her family to Aurora, Colo., in 1970, where she lived until moving to Lakewood in 2003. Patricia began her career teaching in Pueblo and Leadville for nearly three years. She then became a successful real estate agent for Windsor Gardens Realty in Denver for 25 years. Patricia was a very active member of P.E.O. for 55 years. Her passion was playing bridge. She also enjoyed reading, entertaining and traveling to many parts of the world with family and friends. Patricia's pride and joy was her family and she was happiest when she was spen-ding time with them. She is survived by her husband, Stan; her daugh-ter, Mary (Kevin) Lit-wiler; son, David (Shan-non); and grandsons, Steven Lovato, Scott Lit-wiler and Mark Litwiler. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark, her parents, Oscar and Mary Gorshe; and sister Janice Grieve. Donations may be made to P.E.O. Cottey College, https://cottey.edu. Per her wishes, no formal service will be held. Please visit www.CrownHillFuneral.com to share condolence messages for the family.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020