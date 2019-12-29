Home

01/18/1946 - 12/24/2019
Patricia. Spicola Obituary
Patricia A. Spicola, 73,
passed away Dec. 24, 2019, in Pueblo. She was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Pueblo, to David and Mable Ridenour. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George and his wife, Mary Ann; uncle, Pete; and her husband, Rus-sell "Oz" Spicola III. Survived by her children, Carol Jones and David Ridenour; grandchildren, Brook, Russell, Deena, Timothy and Steven; great-grandchild, Marshall; and several nieces and nephews including Chawn, Dustin, Jason and Jeff. Memor-ial service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in the Davis Memorial Chapel. Family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name be made to Pitbulls & Parolees at VRCpitbull.com. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019
