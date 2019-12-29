|
Patricia A. Spicola, 73,
- passed away Dec. 24, 2019, in Pueblo. She was born Jan. 18, 1946, in Pueblo, to David and Mable Ridenour. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George and his wife, Mary Ann; uncle, Pete; and her husband, Rus-sell "Oz" Spicola III. Survived by her children, Carol Jones and David Ridenour; grandchildren, Brook, Russell, Deena, Timothy and Steven; great-grandchild, Marshall; and several nieces and nephews including Chawn, Dustin, Jason and Jeff. Memor-ial service, 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in the Davis Memorial Chapel. Family suggests, in lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name be made to Pitbulls & Parolees at VRCpitbull.com. Online condolences at DavisMortuary.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 29, 2019