Patricia Torguson
Patricia Gloria Torguson, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 13, 2020, in Pueblo West, at 8:46 p.m. at age 67. After a protracted battle with cancer, she went home to the Lord. She left behind her husband, Joseph Torguson; her daughters, Shiela Lucero and Melissa Torguson; many siblings and beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She requested to be cremated by Romero's Funeral Home and her Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, at 2 p.m. located at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 142 S. Stardust Drive, Pueblo West, CO 81007. Friends and fam-ily are invited to join us for the service and reception to follow in remembrance of Patricia.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 25, 2020.
