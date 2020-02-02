Home

Patricia Tyler


03/19/1954 - 01/22/2020
Patricia Tyler In Memoriam
Patricia Kay Tyler, 65,
born March 19, 1954, passed away Jan. 22, 2020. Survived by daughter, Alicia; the Tyler family; and brother, Ronald Gallik. Preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Tyler; and brother, Jerry Gallik. Born to Albert and Claudia Gallik in Vallejo, Calif. She was an avid gardener who loved nature. Her hobbies were collecting rocks and painting. Opera was her choice music. She traveled most of Europe and loved going to the beach. The family is grateful to Judy, Carol and Liudmila (her caregivers), as well as Coni and Elizabeth (her hospice care team) for their love and care during her time. She was very loved by her family and friends. She will be very missed by everyone. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, at 382 S. Escalante Place, Pueblo West. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 2, 2020
