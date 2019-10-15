Home

Imperial Funeral Home
5450 Highway 78 West
Pueblo, CO 81005
passed away Oct. 12, 2019, from lung cancer. He was born in Pueblo, Colo., Aug. 1, 1945. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dolores and Daniel (Sonny) Beal and his sister, Beth Pool. He is survived by his loving wife, Gail Beal; brother, James (Vivian) Beal; children, Todd and Jamie Beal; stepchildren, Ronda (Brad) Gasperetti and Ron L. Schill. He also is survived by his grandchildren, Casei Schill, Tanor Boyd, Zac Schill and Nicole Beal and several great-grand-children and numerous relatives. Pat went to work for the Rio Grande Railroad, served in the U.S. Navy for two years and returned to work for the the Rio Grande railroad. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad after 50 years of service. Pat enjoyed visiting with friends at many local restaurants and especially the Eagles No. 145. Per his request, there will be no service or viewing. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at the Eagles No. 145, 1615 S. Prairie Ave. Wear Broncos attire or other casual clothing. Thank you to SDCH Team, especially Chris and Kevin. In lieu of flowers, food or gifts, the family requests that donations be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice or Pueblo Dorcy Cancer Center. www.imperialfunerals.com
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 15, 2019
