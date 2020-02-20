|
Patrick "Pat" Gama.
- Born Aug. 12, 1932, to Jose and Josephina Gama, was called to be with the Lord on Feb. 17, 2020. Preceded in death by his loving wife for 65 years, Elizabeth; parents; brothers, Mariano, Trinidad, Carlos, Leobrado, Inocencio, Roger; and sister, Mary. Pat was a loving father and an avid outdoors man. Pat loved to fish, hunt, travel and watch sports. Pat retired from the CF&I Steel Mill in 1982, and continued on to another career for the next 20 years in the funeral business. He was actively involved with his church at St. Francis for many years, where he was an ordained deacon, a lecturer, communion minister, catechist, a Cursillo leader, and assisted with teaching for marriage preparation, first communion and confirmation. Pat lived his final 6 months at Brookdale Assisted Living where he was happy to call the place his new home, where his only job was to eat and nap. Pat is survived by daughter, Patricia Valenciano; sons, Phillip (Lalla) Gama, Tim (Barbara) Gama; grandchildren, James Valenciano, Michael Valenciano, Fr. Christopher Gama, James (Diedra) Chacon, Sara (Desmond) Clevinger, Stephanie Gama; great-grand-children Bella, JP, Jonathan, Jacob, Cheyenne; siblings, Jennie Diaz, Rita Pineda, Theresa (Michael) Woods, Joe (Donna) Gama.; in-laws, Mary Agnes (Leroy), Irene, Rose, Loretta; and numerous nephews, nieces and other cousins. Rosary will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and funeral Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday. Feb. 22, both at St. Joseph Church. Online condolences,
