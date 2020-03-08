|
Patrick Harley Morton
- Pat
- finished his long, strange trip on March 2, 2020, in Portland, Ore. He was born on St. Patrick's Day 1950 in Pueblo, Colo. (but when asked, he said he was a "Rocky Mountain Boy") to Harley and Nadine Morton (Ruspini). He worked in and was later the proprietor of Morton's Incorporated, until moving to Taos, N.M., to found Mom's ("My Own Man") Ironworks and work as a blacksmith. Pat lived by the credo, "I'm not here for a long time, I'm here for a good time," and he took those words to heart. Pat constantly found the humor in life, and always had a twinkle in his eye and a dirty joke ready to tell. Pat's passions were celebrating with friends and family, raising chickens, gardening, the Grateful Dead, the open road, the great outdoors, motorcycles (a longtime Airhead), bicycles, playing the dulcimer, porchin' it, and living life with reckless abandon. He was a fan of wide-open vistas, big storms and crashing waves. He left this life surrounded by his children, Sara and Jesse; his grandchildren, Hannah, Harley, Asher and Lilah; his sister, Judy and brother-in-law, Jack; niece, Kari; and his children-in-law, Brittany and Alex. A master of living life on his own terms and with impeccable timing, he left this world as the last light left the sky, beside a crackling fire, with "Uncle John's Band" by the Grateful Dead playing in the background, one minute after his family wished him their final goodbyes. His parting words were, "damn it." A celebration of his life will be held in Taos, N.M., in the fall (probably on the weekend of Labor Day); email [email protected] for details.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 8, 2020