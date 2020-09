Patrick John Gonzales passed away Sept. 15, 2020, surrounded by family. Pat was born in Walsenburg, Colo. He worked in the roofing industry for over 30 years. Pat enjoyed his job and the people he worked with. He is survived by his wife, children and grandson. Pat touched many lives with his generosity and positive attitude. Memorials and flowers may be sent to The Springs Funeral Services - North, 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs, CO 80923.



