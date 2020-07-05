Patsy E. Trujillo Gomey,
99, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2020. She was born May 5, 1921, in Pass Creek to Jose A. and Silvina (Garcia) Vigil. Both preceded her in death along with husbands, Kenneth "Canuto" Trujillo; and Phil Gomey; her children, Leonard, Rudy and Arnold Tru-jillo; siblings, Mary Mon-toya and Joe Jose Vigil. Patsy was very active after retirement. She was a classroom "Granny," assisting the teachers with the children. She found it so rewarding to give hugs and be grandma to so many. She enjoyed embroidering, quil-ting, traveling with the senior club to her dream places and taking care of and loving her family. Most of all, she loved to practice her faith and attend her prayer groups. She was a member of Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Patsy leaves to cherish her memory her children, Anna Mae Sena, Edith (Phillip) Sisneros, Ben (Magdalena) Tru-jillo and Laina Vialpando; brother, Fred Trujillo; 24 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, numerous great-great-grand-children, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Private family Mass. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com
.