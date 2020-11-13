Paul Andrew Rose,
88, passed away Nov. 11, 2020. Survived by wife, Bernetta Rose; children, Roxane (Keith) Bullard and David (Deborah) Rose; grandchildren, Jessica Rose, David (Amy) Rose, Kevin Rose and Charlie Grace Rose; stepchildren, William Wade, Mike (Judy) Van, Greg (Crystal) Van and Steve (Belinda) Van; step-grandchildren, Carli (Brock) Steele, Breeana (Tony) Van, Mackenzie Van and Stone Van. Preceded in death by former wife, Dorothy (Wade) Rose; stepson, Jim Wade; siblings, Boyde, James, Roscoe, Leora and Edwina. Paul was born to Edwin and Nora Rose on Aug. 12, 1937, in Kim, Colo. and worked at CF&I. He enjoyed fishing, hunt- ing, the Gideons, watch- ing bull riding and music by the Gaithers, George Beverly Shae and the Irish Tenors. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service, 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in the Montgomery & Steward Chapel. Private family interment, Lakeside Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com