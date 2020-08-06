1/1
Paul E. Thullen
Paul E. Thullen, 67, went to his eternal home in heaven May 9, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sharla; daughter, Laura (Mike); grandson, Jaxon; sister, Patty (Ralph) Pike; and brother, Phillip. Parents, Frank and Louise passed in 2009. Paul graduated from South High School, joined the Air Force/ Reserves and ran Trim-Way Lawn Service. Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 8, at the Avenue Church (Temple Baptist), 3030 Thatcher Ave., Pueblo, which will also be streamed live at avenuepueblo.org. See website for the entire notice, www.kramerfamilydenver.com/obituaries, go to bottom of page of obituaries, click on "OLDER".

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 6, 2020.
