67, went to his eternal home in heaven May 9, 2020. He leaves behind his loving wife, Sharla; daughter, Laura (Mike); grandson, Jaxon; sister, Patty (Ralph) Pike; and brother, Phillip. Parents, Frank and Louise passed in 2009. Paul graduated from South High School, joined the Air Force/ Reserves and ran Trim-Way Lawn Service. Celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m., Aug. 8, at the Avenue Church (Temple Baptist), 3030 Thatcher Ave., Pueblo, which will also be streamed live at avenuepueblo.org
