Paul Hegreness


11/26/1955 - 04/01/2020
Paul Hegreness Obituary
Paul Hegreness, 64, of
Pueblo West, Colo., formerly of Mentor, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, in a biking incident while riding with his wife. Paul was born Nov. 26, 1955, to Arthur and Bon-nie Hegreness. On May 24, 1980, he married Darcy (Devers) Hegre-ness. Paul was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa who put his family and faith first. He served as a Sunday school teacher at Majestic Church in Pueblo. He spent his career in public service, with 30 years as the recreation superintendent in Mentor, Ohio, and several years in retirement working part-time as the aquatics coordinator in Pueblo. Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Majestic Baptist Church, 494 Hemlock Dr., Pueblo West, CO 81007. Full notice and online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Apr. 5, 2020
