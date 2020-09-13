1/1
Paul Herrera
09/20/1987 - 09/03/2020
Paul Herrera, 32, affec- tionately known as "Pablo," passed away Sept. 3, 2020. He was born Sept. 20, 1987, to proud parents, Paul and Sylvia. Pablo loved spen-ding time with his family and friends. He loved to cook and was famous for his green chili and salsa. Pablo had a heart of gold. He was always willing to lend a helping hand. He loved and cared for everyone. He was preceded in death by his sister, Raylene; grandparents, numerous uncles, aunts and cousins. Pablo is survived by his parents, Paul and Sylvia; his nephew, Brandon; nieces, Jazmin, Angelique, Alexis and Serenity; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved and will miss Pablo dearly. Celebration of Life, 10 a.m. on Sept. 19, 2020, Angelus Chapel. Mask required. Limited seating following gathering restrictions. Online condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Sep. 13, 2020.
