Paul Lira
was born in Pueblo to Sophia (Espi-noza) Lira and Benito Pete Lira on June 9, 1953, the fourth of what would be six children. He was welcomed by a large extended family who would all help to raise him while Sophia worked to keep the family together after divorce. He grew up riding the rails and his bike from one end of Pueblo to the other. He may not have had all the things he wanted, but his family made sure he had all the love he needed. Paul learned to love the mountains when Sophia married Ken Kitzman and they moved the family to Bailey, Colo. Paul attended high school there. After grad- uation, he ventured to Alaska where he worked maintenance in a fish cannery in Kodiak and fell in love with Kristi. They married in 1980 and returned to Pueblo for Kristi to finish her college education. Once she graduated, they moved to Anchorage, Alaska to raise their three children, Paul's pride and joy! As a handyman, he used his skill and ingenuity to create a loyal client base. Paul was more a poet than the natural musician other Liras were, but music was in his blood. He could play guitar both right and lefthanded. He wrote his own songs and played them at open mics. If you heard him play, you heard his passion and his poetry. Paul Lira was a good man. He was smart, hardworking, honest, conscientious, generous with those less fortunate than himself, funny, romantic, loyal, and a very loving husband and father. He achieved all he really wanted in life: a loving family and a happy home. He was wise enough to know that the most important thing in life is to love and to be loved. In 2017, he was diagnosed with cancer. He fought it valiantly, but finally succumbed on Sept. 26, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and children and his devoted brother, Alex. He leaves behind his wife, Kristi; daughters, Ivory (Chris Miceli) and Sadie (Nick Fix) and son, Quinn; brother, Pete (Epi) of Tacoma, Wash.; brothers, Richard (Ann) and Alex of Bellingham, Wash.; sister, Diana Lunbom of Pueblo; sister, Carol Choin (Tim Baldwin) of Strasburg, Colo.; half sisters, Tanya Vargas (Diego) and Julie of Wash.; stepbrothers, Bruce, Barry and Brian Kitzman; many wonderful nieces and nephews, cousins galore, and friends innumerable, all of whom he loved dearly. Donations in Paul's name may be made to hungryformusic.org
.