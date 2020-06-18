Paul Parker
05/09/1928 - 06/10/2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Parker departed this life on June 10, 2020, to rejoin his sweetheart. Paul was the strength and backbone of his family. He worked tirelessly to provide for his wife of 65 years and four sons. Paul was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He grad-uated from Central High School, obtained his bachelor's degree in mu-sic, and went on to get his master's degree in counseling in 1978. He was a dedicated counselor and teacher with 43 years of service with District 70. His true passion was music. He taught private lessons throughout most of his life and into his 80s. His other passion was working out. He was a highly respected member of this community. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Rayetta Jean; two sons, Brian and Bradley; mother and father, Rosa and Gurney; sister, Gladys; and numerous other family members and friends. Paul is survived by sons, Bruce and Brett; grandson, Daniel, grand-daughter, Nicole, daugh-ter-in-law and friend, Karen; great-grandson, Jaxon; nephew, Mike (Bobbi) Whalen; niece, Gloria (Leo) Payne; and brother-in-law, Melvin (Carol) Auten. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, 329 Goodnight Ave. So-cial distancing will be maintained. Everyone is also asked to wear a mask. Online condolences may be offered at tgmccarthy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home
329 Goodnight Ave
Pueblo, CO 81004
7195435611
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved