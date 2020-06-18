Paul Parker departed this life on June 10, 2020, to rejoin his sweetheart. Paul was the strength and backbone of his family. He worked tirelessly to provide for his wife of 65 years and four sons. Paul was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. He grad-uated from Central High School, obtained his bachelor's degree in mu-sic, and went on to get his master's degree in counseling in 1978. He was a dedicated counselor and teacher with 43 years of service with District 70. His true passion was music. He taught private lessons throughout most of his life and into his 80s. His other passion was working out. He was a highly respected member of this community. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Rayetta Jean; two sons, Brian and Bradley; mother and father, Rosa and Gurney; sister, Gladys; and numerous other family members and friends. Paul is survived by sons, Bruce and Brett; grandson, Daniel, grand-daughter, Nicole, daugh-ter-in-law and friend, Karen; great-grandson, Jaxon; nephew, Mike (Bobbi) Whalen; niece, Gloria (Leo) Payne; and brother-in-law, Melvin (Carol) Auten. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at T.G. McCarthy Funeral Home, 329 Goodnight Ave. So-cial distancing will be maintained. Everyone is also asked to wear a mask. Online condolences may be offered at tgmccarthy.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 18, 2020.