Home

POWERED BY

Paula Lucero


06/14/1954 - 04/26/2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Lucero Obituary
Paula A. Lucero, 65,
passed away April 26, 2020. She was born June 14, 1954, in Florence, Colo., to Anthony and Pauline Zam-arripa, who preceded her in death along with her husband, Billy Lucero; and son, William "Billy" Lucero. She worked for Target for 18 years in the receiving department. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles. Her fur babies were so special to her. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Paula leaves to cherish her memory children, Leonard (Angela Baca) Lucero and Christina (Jason Portillos) Lucero; 13 grandchildren; two great-grand-children, Desirae and Adriana; five siblings; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Private family service. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -