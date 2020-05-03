|
|
Paula A. Lucero, 65,
- passed away April 26, 2020. She was born June 14, 1954, in Florence, Colo., to Anthony and Pauline Zam-arripa, who preceded her in death along with her husband, Billy Lucero; and son, William "Billy" Lucero. She worked for Target for 18 years in the receiving department. She was an avid reader and enjoyed puzzles. Her fur babies were so special to her. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Paula leaves to cherish her memory children, Leonard (Angela Baca) Lucero and Christina (Jason Portillos) Lucero; 13 grandchildren; two great-grand-children, Desirae and Adriana; five siblings; numerous other relatives and friends who will miss her dearly. Private family service. Online condolences at angeluspueblo.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020