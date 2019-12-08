|
|
Paulina Carolina Jacobs Paulina Carolina Jacobs,
- 82, passed away peacefully in Manzanola, Colo., on Nov. 28, 2019, with family by her side. She was born in Manzanola to Patricio and Rosa Martinez. She loved gambling, bingo and spending time with her grandson. Paulina enjoyed cooking and was known for her homemade tortillas and green chili. She worked as a housekeeper for many years at St. Mary-Corwin Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cipriano Jacobs; brother, Roger Martinez; sister, Mary Martinez; and grandson, "RJ" Medina. She is survived by her children, Andrew Jacobs and Arlen Medina; brothers, Leroy (Bernice) Martinez, Richard (Priscilla) Martinez; sisters, Eleanor (Roger) Olvera and Gloria Martinez; special grandson, Shannon (Melissa) Medina; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and freinds. Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Church, 611 Logan Ave., Pueblo, with receiption to follow.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Dec. 8, 2019