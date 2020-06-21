Pauline Bernadette Ayala, 64 years young, passed from this Earth into eternal sleep on June 17, 2020. She was born in Trinidad, Colo., on May 6, 1956, to the union of Frank and Jennie Aragon. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Rafael Ayala; her sister, Elizabeth Es-pinoza; and brothers-in-law, Raymond Gallegos and Guadalupe Fernan-dez. Pauline is survived by her three children, Paul (Denise) Aragon, Johnny (Michele) Aragon and her best friend and daughter, Alisia (David) Montoya; her siblings, Rose Gallegos, Mary Baca, Dave (Angie) Aragon and Alice Fernandez; her grandchildren, Juan Robles-Aragon, Victoria Hacsi, Tyler Aragon, Angelina Martinez, D'an-gelo Aragon, Donny Ray (Cacahuate) Martinez, Jake Aragon, Angelito Ayala, Mia Aragon,and Dalicia (Nannies) Mon-toya. These children were jewels in her garden of life's loves and she a-dored every one of them as much as she adored her many nieces and neph-ews. Pauline enjoyed crocheting and crafting, loved her bingo games relished listening to her Spanish music, and thoroughly found happiness being with friends and family. She especially enjoyed the food that was prepared for her by her nephew, Frankie Vasquez, whom she lovingly referred to as her "St. Anthony." Pauline's family would like to give a huge thanks to the staff of Pueblo Genesis who worked for her and with her to make her life count during the time she was a resident. Visitation 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Angelus Chapel. Family service will be held and she will be laid to rest with her husband, Rafael, on June 25, 2020, at Imperial Memorial Gardens. on- line condolences at www.angeluspueblo.com .
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 21, 2020.