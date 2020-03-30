Home

Pauline Longoria

Pauline Longoria Obituary
Pauline C. Longoria, 77,
passed away March 20, 2020. A lifetime Pueb-loan, she is reunited with her mother, Elsie Fontanez; and father, Joaquin Diaz; sisters, Helen Martinez and Louise (Tite) Maldonado; niece, Diane Martinez; along with aunts, uncles, cousins and family from the Diaz, Rincon and Martinez families. She is survived by husband of 58 years, Ines Longoria; brother, Art (Pat) Diaz; daughters, Roxanne (Robert) Ple-shek, Christina and Elena Longoria; grandchildren, Edward, Tamara and Michael Pleshek, and Andrew Longoria; great-grandchildren, Alexis and Athan Baros; Frank Fontanez; aunt, Ramona Martinez; and numerous extended fam-ily. Private burial ceremony to be held. For online condolences and obituary, visit www.imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 30, 2020
