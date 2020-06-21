Pauline Longoria

Pauline C. Longoria, 77, of Pueblo, passed away on March 20, 2020. There will be an intimate memorial service for family at 3 p.m. on June 26, 2020, at Im-perial Funeral Home. COVID-19 restrictions will be followed. After the service, there will be an outdoor gathering for family and friends at 2035 Vinewood Lane from 5 to 7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences, visit www. imperialfunerals.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 21, 2020.