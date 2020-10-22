1/1
Pauline Molyneux
10/10/1922 - 10/18/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pauline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pauline N. Molyneux, Oct. 10, 1922, to Oct. 18, 2020. Pauline Moly-neux went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home in Colorado Springs. She was 98. Pauline was born on Oct. 10, 1922, in Boone, Colo., to Charles Oliver and Mary Louise (Turner) Bell. She graduated from Boone High School, and married George Molyneux on April 28, 1946. They moved to Fowler in January of 1951. Pauline moved to Colorado Springs where she lived for over 30 years and loved it. She was a mem-ber of Roswell Community Church in Colo-rado Springs. She loved the Lord and her family. Pauline was preceded in death by ex-husband, George; her parents; brothers, Harold Bell, Reuben Bell and Oliver Bell; and sister, Shirley (Bell) Harwood. She is survived by her seven children, Mary (Rick) McCoy, Patty (Mike) Stauder, Sherry (Bob) Hollopeter, Colette Jen-sen, Yvonne (Tim) Far-quhar, Jay (Jeannie) Moly-neux and Lyn Vande-walle; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchil-dren. Viewing, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Swan-Law Funeral Directors She will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. The full obit-uary can be found at w.dignitymemorial.com-Swan-Law.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Swan-Law Funeral Directors

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved