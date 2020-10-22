Pauline N. Molyneux,
Oct. 10, 1922, to Oct. 18, 2020. Pauline Moly-neux went to be with the Lord on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at home in Colorado Springs. She was 98. Pauline was born on Oct. 10, 1922, in Boone, Colo., to Charles Oliver and Mary Louise (Turner) Bell. She graduated from Boone High School, and married George Molyneux on April 28, 1946. They moved to Fowler in January of 1951. Pauline moved to Colorado Springs where she lived for over 30 years and loved it. She was a mem-ber of Roswell Community Church in Colo-rado Springs. She loved the Lord and her family. Pauline was preceded in death by ex-husband, George; her parents; brothers, Harold Bell, Reuben Bell and Oliver Bell; and sister, Shirley (Bell) Harwood. She is survived by her seven children, Mary (Rick) McCoy, Patty (Mike) Stauder, Sherry (Bob) Hollopeter, Colette Jen-sen, Yvonne (Tim) Far-quhar, Jay (Jeannie) Moly-neux and Lyn Vande-walle; 18 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchil-dren. Viewing, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today,
Swan-Law Funeral Directors She will be laid to rest at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery. The full obit-uary can be found at w.dignitymemorial.com
