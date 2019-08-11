|
Pauline Helen Romero,
- 86, of Fowler, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 5, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Manuel and Man-uelita Gonzales; children, Jessie Romero, Patricia Morgan and Anthony Glenn Romero; step-son, Alan Romero; siblings, Praxi Bowman, Caroline Trujillo, Ida Bowman, Joe Gonzales, Felix Gonzales, Bonefacio Gonzales; and her grand- son, Donnie. Pauline is survived by her husband of 51 years, Levi Romero; children, Yvonne Coca, Linda (Jimmy) Fitzwater, Michael (Rebecca) Romero, Steve (Sandy) Romero and Lee Gilbert Romero; grandchildren, Joe, Charlie, Matthew, Joshua, Miranda, Courtney, Alex-andria, Essa, Michael Jr., Jamacia, Asia, Tina, Tonia, Mia and Izabella; great-grandchildren, Chelsea, Jared, Ean, Aliya, Orion, Reese and DJ; great-great-grand-son, Matthew; and sister, Nancy Martinez. Pauline enjoyed going to Cripple Creek, fishing, camping, cooking but most of all spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial service, 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 14, Romero Chapel.
