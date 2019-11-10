|
|
Miss Pauline Salazar, 97
- years young, joyfully entered the king-dom of Heaven on Oct. 29, 2019. She was affectionately known as Auntie Pauline or Tia Pauline. She was a kind, loving, selfless, friendly and funny woman who never met a stranger and was willing to give the shirt off her back to those in need. Pauline was very humble and was always appreciative of everything others did for her. Everyone was "Honey" and she would always tell you she loved you. She loved to laugh, enjoyed a good joke and was always ready to sit and visit. She was born in Los Sauces, Colo. located in the San Luis Valley on the family farm/ranch. She was born before the Great Depression and knew how to use everything up, pinch a penny and stretch a dollar; wastefulness was a sin. It was under her parents' tutelage that she learned the skills necessary to run the family farm/ranch. She would later become their caregiver during their senior years. After their deaths she ran the farm for many years before deciding to relocate permanently to Pueblo, selling the farm. She brought with her the many skills of managing a farm and created a lovely yet simple home for herself with manicured lawns and garden. She was a fabulous cook and baker. She was known for her incredible tortillas, fresh breads, rolls, donuts, long johns with maple icing, empanadas and bunuelos. Her red and green chili were to die for and she made a mean pot roast! She was a master of the "old" farm style of cooking and made delicious head cheese, sausages and white cheese. What she was also known for was her devotion to God, Christ and the Virgin Mary. She wouldn't let you leave without blessing you against evil and imploring the Lord to protect you. She was a devote Catholic and prayed a rosary and various novenas daily. Auntie Pauline was the daughter of Miguel Antonio Salazar and Fermina Olguin Salazar, both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, John, Fred, Ben and Pat as well as her sisters, Annie and Ramona. She is survived by her sisters, Helen Quintana and Connie (Pillie) Lopez. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly. She also leaves behind her principal caregivers, Pillie, Connie, Yvonne, Debra and Kyle Lopez, as well as Jerry Deer-wester. Pauline was a beautiful example of a forgiving spirit, providing service and care to loved ones as well as her religious devotion. She was a true manifestation of St. Francis prayer. She was a member of St. Pius X Church. Our family would like to thank the staff at Villa Pueblo for their loving care as well as Sangre de Cristo Hospice, especially Chris Romero, Annette and Rachel, who lovingly cared for her. Memorial service, 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, Romero Chapel. Pauline's wishes were that Mass of Resurrection be held at a later date with her cremains being placed in her parents' plot in the Gates of Heaven cemetery in Los Sauces at the time of service.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 10, 2019