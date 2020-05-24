|
Pauline Margaret Toribio,
- 86, of Pueblo, passed away on May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Toribio; mother, Margaret Garcia; and brothers, Jim Trujillo and George Garcia. She is survived by her children, Pastor Pedro Tor-ibio, Peggy (John) Rampa, Michael (Maureen) Tori-bio and Pamela (Daniel) Marquez; grandchildren, Alejandro, Gina, Vanessa, Ashton (Michael), Justin (Chelsea), Krystal (Mike) and Daniel (Christina); great- grandchildren, Na-vonni, Alexia, Tavian, Jaidyn, Takoda, Emma, Hannah, Hazel, Rocco, Makaela, Bryson and Emilio; siblings, Erlinda Chavez, Genevieve Val-derama, David Garcia and Irene (Pete) Ramos; special cousins, Stella and Frank Romero; numerous nieces, nephews, exten-ded family and fiends. Pauline was a faithful member of Praise Assembly of God with a passion for tutoring children. She was also a devoted Broncos fan who enjoyed water aerobics and selling Mary Kay Cosmetics. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. The family would like to give a special thanks to University Park Caretakers, Erika Hatchett and especially her personal caregiver, Lenore Chavez. Private memorial service with Live Stream through Face-book, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020. Inurnment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery. We invite all who wish to attend to remain in their vehicles as we rotate seven people at a time for the Committal Prayers.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 24, 2020