Home

POWERED BY

Pauline Toribio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Toribio Obituary
Pauline Margaret Toribio,
86, of Pueblo, passed away on May 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Toribio; mother, Margaret Garcia; and brothers, Jim Trujillo and George Garcia. She is survived by her children, Pastor Pedro Tor-ibio, Peggy (John) Rampa, Michael (Maureen) Tori-bio and Pamela (Daniel) Marquez; grandchildren, Alejandro, Gina, Vanessa, Ashton (Michael), Justin (Chelsea), Krystal (Mike) and Daniel (Christina); great- grandchildren, Na-vonni, Alexia, Tavian, Jaidyn, Takoda, Emma, Hannah, Hazel, Rocco, Makaela, Bryson and Emilio; siblings, Erlinda Chavez, Genevieve Val-derama, David Garcia and Irene (Pete) Ramos; special cousins, Stella and Frank Romero; numerous nieces, nephews, exten-ded family and fiends. Pauline was a faithful member of Praise Assembly of God with a passion for tutoring children. She was also a devoted Broncos fan who enjoyed water aerobics and selling Mary Kay Cosmetics. More than anything, she loved spending time with her family and being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by all those she leaves behind. The family would like to give a special thanks to University Park Caretakers, Erika Hatchett and especially her personal caregiver, Lenore Chavez. Private memorial service with Live Stream through Face-book, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020. Inurnment to follow, Roselawn Cemetery. We invite all who wish to attend to remain in their vehicles as we rotate seven people at a time for the Committal Prayers.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -