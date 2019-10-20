|
- Alarid, 93, of Pueblo, went to be with the Lord on Oct. 13, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Alarid; son, Jeremiah Alarid; and parents, Joseph and Eu-felia Fuss. Left to cherish her memory are her granddaughter, Michelle (Mark Waldo) Alarid; and close friend, Lucy Nichols. Pearl's faith was very important to her and she was passionate about serving the Lord. She enjoyed baking and spending time with friends. She had a long career as an LPN and was proud of her work and her years spent at the Pueblo Villa. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her. Funeral service, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Rocky Mountain Baptist Church, followed by interment at Imperial Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Frontier Hospice or the Rescue Mission.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 20, 2019