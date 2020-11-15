Pedro Perez Martinez, 89, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Carmen Perez-Martinez; five siblings; three grand- children; and one great- grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Juanita Perez-Martinez; children, Anna (Charles) Duncan, Robert (Susan) Lucero, Rudy Lucero, Carmen Cordova, Bernadette Smith, Brenda (Eric) Robinson and Gerald (Monica) Perez; three siblings; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grand-children; two great-great-grandchildren. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, in rotations of 5 persons, 15 minute increments. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Private family service with livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment to follow, Imperial Memorial Gardens.



