Pedro Perez Martinez
Pedro Perez Martinez, 89, of Pueblo, passed away on Nov. 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Carmen Perez-Martinez; five siblings; three grand- children; and one great- grandchild. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Juanita Perez-Martinez; children, Anna (Charles) Duncan, Robert (Susan) Lucero, Rudy Lucero, Carmen Cordova, Bernadette Smith, Brenda (Eric) Robinson and Gerald (Monica) Perez; three siblings; 17 grandchildren; 23 great-grand-children; two great-great-grandchildren. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, in rotations of 5 persons, 15 minute increments. Please call Romero's at 719-583-1313 to schedule a time. Private family service with livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo, 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment to follow, Imperial Memorial Gardens.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Viewing
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Romero Family Funeral Home
NOV
19
Service
10:00 AM
livestream through Facebook at Romero Family Funeral Home, Pueblo and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home Pueblo
Funeral services provided by
Romero Family Funeral Home
110 Cleveland Street
Pueblo, CO 81004
(719) 583-1313
