Home

POWERED BY

Peggy Ann (Breece) Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Ann (Breece) Martin Obituary
Peggy Ann (Breece)
Martin, amazing wife,
mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 68. Peggy was born Sept. 23, 1951, to Dorothy Ann Breece (Hegler) and Alden Homer Breece in Pueblo, Colo. Peggy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike Martin; daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Vernetti and Jamie (Mark) Layton; and three grandchildren, Kara Vernetti, Izabell Diaz and Conner Vernetti. Peggy adored her grand- children and cherished time spent with them. Peggy also had a passion for genealogy and history. She would spend hours tracking families back as far as possible including those who came across on the Mayflower. She was the caretaker for New Hope Cemetary in Wetmore, Colo. She was also a member of the Colorado Territorial Daughters and the Slovenian Women's Union. Graveside services will be held in the spring.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -