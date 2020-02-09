|
Peggy Ann (Breece)
, amazing wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the age of 68. Peggy was born Sept. 23, 1951, to Dorothy Ann Breece (Hegler) and Alden Homer Breece in Pueblo, Colo. Peggy is survived by her husband of 49 years, Mike Martin; daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Vernetti and Jamie (Mark) Layton; and three grandchildren, Kara Vernetti, Izabell Diaz and Conner Vernetti. Peggy adored her grand- children and cherished time spent with them. Peggy also had a passion for genealogy and history. She would spend hours tracking families back as far as possible including those who came across on the Mayflower. She was the caretaker for New Hope Cemetary in Wetmore, Colo. She was also a member of the Colorado Territorial Daughters and the Slovenian Women's Union. Graveside services will be held in the spring.
- Martin
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Feb. 9, 2020