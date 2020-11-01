Peggy Y. Drew,
83, pas- sed away Oct. 28, 2020. Survived by children, Lorine Van Buskirk,, Kenneth Drew and Douglas Drew all of Pueblo; grandchildren, Barry Drew and Kevyn Dineen; siblings, Vernia (Sue) Richardson and Kenny Ray Richardson both of Pueblo and Nancy (Roger) Steinmetz of Mississippi; and bro-ther-in-law, Owen Russell of Pueblo. Preceded in death by husband, Kenneth Drew; parents; and sister, Dorisine Russell. Peggy was born to Delbert and Dorothy Richardson on May 25, 1937, in Olney Springs, Colo., and retired from Jim Co. Greenhouses. She enjoyed going to yard sales, gardening, bowling, dancing, classic country music and yard work. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. At her re-quest, there will be no services. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com
.