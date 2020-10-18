Peggy Montez

Peggy Sue Montez, 50, of Pueblo, passed away on Oct. 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gabriel T. Montez Sr.; father, Lloyd Mondragon; brothers, Leonard and Larry Mon-dragon; and niece, Janelle Mondragon. She is survived by her children, Gabriel (Ashley) Montez and Joseph (Devon) Montez; grandchildren, Gabriel III, Jeremiah, Xayden, Juliette, Braelynn, Joseph Jr. and Chuco; mother, Susan Mondragon; brother, Law-rence (Jeannie) Mondra-gon; sister, Tracy Mon-dragon; nephews, Paul III, MJ and Derek; goddaughters, Chloe Mon-dragon and Jaylynn Mon-tez; close cousin, Lucy Mondragon; numerous extended family and friends. Viewing, 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, in 10- person rotations. Please call Romero's to schedule a time. 719-583-1313. Private family funeral service with live- stream through both Facebook and YouTube at Romero Family Funeral Home-Pueblo, 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by interment at Roselawn Cemetery.



