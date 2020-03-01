|
|
Penni Pfeiff, lovingly
- known as
- "Meme, " age 62, of Lititz, Pa., passed away with her family by her side on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Born in Colorado, she was the daughter of James and Rosalie Yett. She was the loving wife of Darel Pfeiff, with whom she shared 45 wonderful years of marriage. Penni was a faithful woman of God. She loved Jesus, and her relationship with God was the foundation of her existence. Her three priorities in life were God, family and country. Her children and grandchildren were the most important things to her. She was always the first to help someone in need. Her reward was the joy she received from helping others. She was a clever problem solver who would approach obstacles with unparalleled imagination and creativity. In addition to her parents, James and Rosalie Yett of Fowler, Colo., Penni is survived by her husband, Darel Pfeiff of Lititz; her children, Casey Pfeiff of Lancaster, Jennifer Page, wife of James, of Marshall, Texas and Sean Pfeiff, husband of Sarah, of Lancaster; her six grandchildren, Madalyn Page, Kaylea Page, Grayson Page, Bryce Pfeiff, Brayden Pfeiff and Parker Pfeiff; her siblings, Patti Aragon, Tammi Taylor and Jeff Yett; and her in-laws, Frank and Joyce Pfeiff of Eaton, Colo. Penni was preceded in death by her son, Brady Pfeiff. We will have a memorial service for Penni at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, Praise Assembly of God, 2000 Troy Ave., Pueblo, Colo. 81001. We will be offering lunch from noon to 2 p.m. for all that would like to stay and share their love for Penni. All who knew her are welcome to attend. Those who would like to send flowers may have them sent directly to the church.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 1, 2020