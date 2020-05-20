Home

Pete Sanchez


1933 - 2020
Pete Sanchez Obituary
Pete R. Sanchez Sr., 86,
passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in 1933, in Dilia, N.M. Preceded in death by his parents, Manuela Gutierrez and Simon Sanchez Sr.; and brother, Simon Sanchez Jr.; and his wife, Mary A. Sanchez. Pete served in U.S. Army, then retired from the Pueblo Army Depot. Pete enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening and working on cars. Pete is survived by his children, Mary Lou (Debbie), Pete R. Jr., Mela (Sue), Steve (Linda) Sanchez; special friend, Virginia Lopez; stepchil-dren, Isadro (Rose), Larry (Elisa), Belinda Theresa (Anthony), Irene and Joann Sandoval; and
numerous grandchildren. Private family Celebration of Life at a later date. Graveside service for family only due to Covid-19.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 20, 2020
