Peter Aragon, 66, aka "Petie Wheetie", brother of Henry and John Aragon, of Pueblo, Colo., passed away with family by his side on Aug. 20, 2020. He is survived by his children, Lisa and Pete D. Aragon. Private service will be held at a later date.



