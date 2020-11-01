1/1
Peter Dell
07/20/1924 - 10/29/2020
Peter Angelo Dell

Peter Angelo Dell, 96, pas- sed away Oct. 29, 2020. Survived by wife of 75 years, Virginia Mae Dell; children, Michael Angelo Dell, Anthony Paul Dell and Virginia "Ginger" Mae (Douglas) Vel-tri; grandchildren, Lauren Dell, Matthew John (Brianna) Dell, Angela (Vincent) Malara, Fran-cis (Jami) Blackford, John (Ashley) Blackford, Dell (Rachel) Vel-tri and Virginia Mae Veltri; great-grandchil-dren, Anthony John Dell, Nico James Dell, Braeli Blackford, Owen Blackford, Presley Blackford, Dell Veltri and Audrey Rose Veltri. Preceded in death by parents, Angelo Peter and Eileen R. (Cola) Dell; son, John Peter Dell; and granddaughter, Ava Lynn Dell. Peter was born July 20, 1924, in Pueblo, owned his own CPA firm and was past president of the CPA board. There will be no visitation or public services. Private family interment, Roselawn Cemetery. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
