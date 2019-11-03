|
Peter Vincent Nolan, 84,
- of Pueblo, passed away Sept. 12, 2019, after a brief illness. Pete was born in Philadelphia, Pa. but lived the majority of his life in Pueblo. Preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Nolan; sister, Mary Maguire; and parents, Michael and Anna Nolan. Pete leaves a legacy of helping others that is looked upon with admiration. He was an active member of Christ the King Parish for over 40 years. Survived by daughters, Claire Nolan (Michael Warren) and Anna (Perry) Youngs; granddaughter, Ellie Youngs; niece, Mary Maguire; and nephews, Dr. William Maguire (Diana), Michael Maguire (Trish), and James Ma-guire. Pete will be missed by all who knew him. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Sangre de Cristo Hospice & Palliative Care or Christ the King Catholic Parish. Memorial Mass, 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019,, Christ the King, 1708 Horseshoe Dr., Pueblo. Online condolences, MontgomerySteward.com.
