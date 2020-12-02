1/1
1/1
IN MEMORIAM
Petra A. Gonzalez
de McCulley
Sunrise April 14, 1936 Sunset December 2, 2013
I'm Still Here...
Just because you
cannot see me,
does not mean
I am not there.
Just because I
am in heaven,
does not mean
I do not care.
I often see you crying,
you often say my name,
I want to hold you tight,
I want to ease your pain,
It's easy for me,
for I know heaven is real,
If you knew the truth,
how much better
would you feel
One day we
will meet again,
but only when
the time's right,
when you step out
of the darkness,
I will be standing
in the light.
Te Quiero Mucho Mama
Your Children,
Grandchildren, and
Great-grandchild