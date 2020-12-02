IN MEMORIAM

Petra A. Gonzalez

de McCulley

Sunrise April 14, 1936 Sunset December 2, 2013

















I'm Still Here...

Just because you

cannot see me,

does not mean

I am not there.

Just because I

am in heaven,

does not mean

I do not care.

I often see you crying,

you often say my name,

I want to hold you tight,

I want to ease your pain,

It's easy for me,

for I know heaven is real,

If you knew the truth,

how much better

would you feel

One day we

will meet again,

but only when

the time's right,

when you step out

of the darkness,

I will be standing

in the light.

Te Quiero Mucho Mama

Your Children,

Grandchildren, and

Great-grandchild