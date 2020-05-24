Home

Philip Garbiso


02/08/1923 - 05/20/2020
Philip Garbiso Obituary
Philip Garbiso, 97, of
Pueblo, passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born in Gardner on Feb. 8, 1923, and retired from the Pueblo Army Depot. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Mary Ersie Garbiso; and his son, Stephen Mark. Philip is survived by his son, Phil (Darian) Garbiso; and grandchildren, Jason (Pam), Justin (Marie), Alex and Zach; many great-grandchildren; his sisters, Nora Carlson, Lucy Ribali and Lupe (Filbert) Gonzales. Philip was an avid Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies fan and he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Due to COVID19 restrictions the funeral services will be limited to immediate family only.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 24, 2020
