|
|
Philip J. Holder, 42, of
- Pueblo, Colo. passed away Jan. 3, 2020. He was born in Loma Linda, Calif., on Nov. 24, 1977. He is survived by his daughters, Savannah, Jazlynne; son, Parker; wife, Samantha; mother, Varvah (Steve); father, James (Harmony); sisters, Jennifer (John), Kristene (Jules), Myrriah (Todd), Shiloh (Henry); brothers, Matthew (Laura), Nathan; grandparents, Anna, Sadie, Helena; many nieces, nephews and extended family. Celebration of life will be held by the family on March 14 at Rocky Mountain Family Church, 1700 Horseshoe Drive. Details to follow on facebook.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jan. 12, 2020