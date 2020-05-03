Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com to follow updates on memorial celebration

Philip Ross Terman

Philip Ross Terman Obituary
Philip Ross Terman, 76,
formerly of Pueblo, passed away at his home in Toledo, Ohio on April 25, 2020. He had battled pancreatic cancer for six months. Born March 8, 1944, in Bloomington, Ind., the son of Capt. Joseph W. Terman and Leota (Elliott) Terman who preceded him. Phil graduated with a BA from University of Evansville in 1967 and Indiana University Bloomington with a MA in 1968 and an EdD in 1978. He joined the University of Southern Colorado and later operated a photo studio in Pueblo. He relocated to Toledo, Ohio where he took a position as director of media at Toledo Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Elaine E. (Mossing) Terman; son, Jared W. Terman of Pensacola, Fla.; grandson, Jason A. Terman of Jacksonville, Ark.; and ex-wife Nancy Hall. Memorial services in Toledo, Ohio are post- poned until later this year.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on May 3, 2020
