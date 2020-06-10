Phillip Mickey
Phillip Clark "Phil" Mickey, 69, passed away June 3, 2020. Survived by his wife of 39 years, Carol Mickey; mother, Joanna Mickey; children, Jason and Louisa Mickey; grandchildren, Tyriq "T.J." and Tevon William Manley, Trinity Jeanne and Mikayla Nicole Mic-key; brothers, Thomas, David (Carol) and Pat-rick (Helen) Mickey; sister-in-law, Alice Kelly; and brothers-in-law, Hank, Tim and Tom Bostedt. Preceded in death by his father, William Mickey. Phil was born June 17, 1950, in Arkansas. He served his country in the U.S. Army for 14 years and later worked as an accountant for the city of Phoenix. He earned a 2nd degree black belt. Cremation, Montgomery & Steward Crematorium. Memorial service to be announced at a later date. Online condolences, www.MontgomerySteward.com.

Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Jun. 10, 2020.
Montgomery & Steward Funeral Directors Inc
1317 N Main St
Pueblo, CO 81003
