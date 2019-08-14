|
Phillip Lucas Pacheco,
- 77,
- passed away in Rosebud, Ark., on June 23, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Antonia and Joe Pacheco; son, Gregory Martin Dean Pa-checo; siblings, Joe,
- Rudy, Bob and Wayne Pacheco, Alice (Joe) Schill and Rose Pen-ington; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Mike (Maryann) Montoya; sister-in-law, Fabie (Jr.) Martinez; brothers-in-law, Louie (Buddy) Montoya and James Teague . He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Dorothy "Mary" Pacheco; children, Greg Pacheco, Phillip (Roberta) Pacheco, and Ricardo (Donna) Pa-checo, Tim (Lisa) Pacheco; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; siblings, John Pacheco, Leroy (Pratzie) Pacheco, Margaret (Tony) Trujillo and Joey Pacheco; sisters-in-law, Lucy Teague and Eleanor Mon-toya; extended family and friends; and his beloved dog, Chica. His family was his pride and joy. Phillip was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, where he served from December 1960 to December 1963. He also served in the National Guard for many years. Memorial service, 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, Romero Chapel.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Aug. 14, 2019