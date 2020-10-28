1/1
Phillip Valdez
09/141967 - 10/18/2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phillip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phillip P. Valdez, 53, of Pueblo, born Sept. 14, 1967, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry (Hank) Valdez. He is survived by his mother, Cecilia Valdez; children, Andrea (Nathan), Hope (Stephen) and Antonio (Briana); six grandchildren; siblings, Darlene, Benjamin, Gilbert, Henry (Carol) and Dave (Dej); numerous nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.romerofamilyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved