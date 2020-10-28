Phillip P. Valdez,
53, of Pueblo, born Sept. 14, 1967, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry (Hank) Valdez. He is survived by his mother, Cecilia Valdez; children, Andrea (Nathan), Hope (Stephen) and Antonio (Briana); six grandchildren; siblings, Darlene, Benjamin, Gilbert, Henry (Carol) and Dave (Dej); numerous nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.romerofamilyfuneralhome.com
