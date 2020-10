53, of Pueblo, born Sept. 14, 1967, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Henry (Hank) Valdez. He is survived by his mother, Cecilia Valdez; children, Andrea (Nathan), Hope (Stephen) and Antonio (Briana); six grandchildren; siblings, Darlene, Benjamin, Gilbert, Henry (Carol) and Dave (Dej); numerous nieces, nephews extended family and friends. Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.romerofamilyfuneralhome.com