Phyliss Sciortino


06/10/1942 - 03/08/2020
Phyliss Sciortino Obituary
Phyliss Marlyne Sciortino,
77, returned to her creator on Sunday, March 8, 2020. She will be dearly missed by her large family and numerous friends. Survived by brothers, Raymond (Rosalie) and Douglas (Vickie); sister, Karen (Robert); daughters, Renee (Steve), Barbara (Sam) and Jolene (Greg); grandchildren, Tate, Gabriella and Marlowe; nephews, Jason, Duane and John; and nieces, Karina and Raeann. Preceded in death by parents, Nichol and Connie Rigirozzi. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to the wonderful staff at Parkview Medical Center CV ICU who provided comfort and care in her final days. To honor her life and memory, eat a meal with loved ones, play a round of golf, go for a walk and be sure to hug your family and friends. In consideration of the health of others, Phyliss' services are postponed. Online condolences, Montgomerysteward.com.
Published in The Pueblo Chieftain on Mar. 15, 2020
